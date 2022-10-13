Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Three Vans to New Jersey Customers

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has recently delivered 3 additional vans to customers in New Jersey, bringing the cumulative total of vehicles sold in New Jersey to Envirotech customers who are recipients of New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") vouchers to fifty-three thus far. Thirty six of the deliveries have taken place since the end of June, 2022.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are pleased to deliver another three vehicles to customers through NJ ZIP. This program continues to be an excellent driver of sales for our Company and we look forward to more opportunities as businesses throughout New Jersey make the switch to zero emissions."

NJ ZIP is a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles. The Program intends to fund 100 to 300 vouchers ranging in value from $25,000 to $100,000 for businesses and institutional organizations looking to transition their fleets to zero emissions. Bonuses are available for small businesses and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. NJ ZIP is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state.

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

