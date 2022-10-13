Modernizing Investor Relations with Q4 Engagement Analytics and Reimagining the Capital Markets Event Experience with Q4 Virtual Events

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) ("Q4" or "the Company"), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce the European launch of Q4 Engagement Analytics and Q4 Virtual Events. Both products are part of the Q4 Capital Connect platform, which enables public companies across all industries and market caps to seamlessly launch and measure the impact of a complete investor relations strategy.

Q4 Engagement Analytics aggregates the actions of investors and shareholders visiting an investor relations website or IR-related events powered by Q4, turning behavioral data into powerful leading indicators of stock movement and ownership changes. This solution allows IROs to identify the content that each investor is most interested in, spot new investors in the early stages of researching their company, and assess engagement from target investors between meetings. In addition, these analytics can accelerate management's awareness of activist interest in the company and show data backed evidence of return on time invested into investor relations. The expansion of Engagement Analytics into Europe marks an enhancement in Q4's ability to track European investor behavior online. Upcoming releases of the product will provide public companies with deeper contextual insights into the performance of their digital content versus their peers and include seamless integrations with Q4's CRM workflow tools to enable clients to turn insights into action.

The Q4 Virtual Events platform is designed to elevate the investor event experience and deliver innovative and engaging public company earnings events. The innovative platform empowers investor relations professionals with the most essential requirements of being a public company: consistent, impactful, and effective investor communications. Q4 Virtual Events currently delivers over 1,100 events each quarter to companies worldwide and is backed by industry leading support to provide customized, secure virtual events. Enhanced features such as new customization of speaker profiles, archived content through event chaptering, additional custom fields for event registration, and enhanced video and audio capabilities are planned for release within the next several months.

"We are very excited to launch both Engagement Analytics and Virtual Events in Europe to drive strategic, efficient, and more effective interactions on a global scale across the capital markets," said Darrell Heaps, Q4's CEO. "The innovative technology that powers Engagement Analytics allows Q4 clients to be proactive, make informed strategic decisions, and prioritize investor engagements. With Virtual Events, our priority is to deliver a seamless experience for our clients so they can focus on strategy while scaling and deepening relationships with their investors."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR), is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York, London, and Copenhagen. To learn more about Q4, please visit www.q4inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005215/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Sara Pearson, ir@q4inc.com

Media Inquiries: Heather Noll, media@q4inc.com