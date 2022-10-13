Arc, the global events, data, and media platform backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of event and related media assets serving the HR Technology ("HR Tech") and Education Technology ("Ed Tech") sectors from LRP Media Group. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition will be the sixth and largest acquisition for Arc in the fourteen months since inception and will add substantial scale to the overall Arc platform. The assets will also significantly expand the Arc network in the U.S. creating a robust complement to Arc's European business.

Simon Foster, Group CEO of Arc, said, "This is a major development for Arc. The acquisition will expand our capabilities and operations in the U.S., and bring an experienced team, strong brands, and more high-growth verticals into the network. The HR Tech and Ed Tech teams have an impressive track record of launching and developing their brands, and we're looking forward to working with our new colleagues to grow these portfolios and to further develop Arc in the United States."

Ken Kahn, President Founder of LRP Media Group, added, "The HR Tech and Ed Tech portfolios include nine best-in-class brands that the teams have done a fantastic job transforming and expanding over many years. We are incredibly proud of the teams and brands and believe that we have found a great home for them with Simon and the Arc team. We look forward to watching them succeed in this new era."

These portfolios reflect Arc's strategy to connect business communities wherever, whenever, and however they need. They provide a diverse range of engagement solutions for facilitating networking and business growth. The professionals are brought together through content platforms and networking events, like HR Technology Conference and Expo, Future of Education Technology Conference, HR Executive, District Administration and University Business

This acquisition is expected to close at the end of October. Canson Capital Partners, an Arc founding partner, served as financial adviser to Arc. Jones Day and Plural Strategy Group served as Arc's legal adviser and strategy advisor, respectively. JEGI CLARITY (www.jegiclarity.com), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries, represented LRP Media Group in this transaction.

About

Arc

Arc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organises over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services and investing and education technology. Arc is over 300 talented colleagues located in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands and Singapore that focus on seeking out new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.arc-network.com or find Arc on LinkedIn.

EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 80 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Canson Capital Partners

Canson Capital Partners is a leading Alternative Capital focused Advisory and Merchant Banking firm. Providing senior advice and principal to principal engagement, we seek to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities enabling our clients to achieve their long-term strategic objectives. Since inception, Canson has advised on transactions with an aggregate enterprise value of c.$70 billion, with a strong track record of partnership focused transactions, and have c. $500m AUM invested alongside our clients. Notably, Canson advised Providence on its £600m sale of Clarion Events to Blackstone. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information, please visit www.cansoncp.com.

LRP Media Group

LRP Media Group, founded in 1977, is an innovative media giant serving millions of business and education professionals worldwide. Specializing in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, and human resources. For more information, visit www.lrp.com/about or find LRP Media Group on LinkedIn.

