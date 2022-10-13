ProcureAM: Procure FEMA ETF Recognizes Private Sector Leadership on the UN's International Day for Disaster Reduction

The FEMA ETF highlights companies critical to the recovery and prevention of natural disasters, including recent catastrophic hurricanes

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / ProcureAM, issuer of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FEMA), commemorates the United Nations' International Day for Disaster Reduction by highlighting the private sector's leadership in sustainable recovery and risk reduction efforts from natural disasters.

The U.S. government predicts damages from hurricanes, wildfires, floods, droughts, severe storms and earthquakes may cost the U.S. federal budget alone $2 trillion per year by the end of the century.1 The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is held annually on October 13 to promote a global culture of disaster risk reduction. This year's theme is focused on increasing the availability of multi-hazard early warning systems, as well as disaster risk information and assessment by 2030.

The FEMA ETF is the first fund to invest in global companies engaged in mitigating the risk or and recovering from natural disasters, such as wildfires, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. Several of the fund's holdings play a critical role in risk reduction, including Jacobs Solutions* (J) and Aecom* (ACM) - global leaders in helping communities enhance disaster resiliency and adapt to climate change.

The UN observance comes on the heels of a devastating hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean with nine recorded storms. Notably, the Gulf Coast of Florida was hit by once-in-a-century category four Hurricane Ian, while Hurricane Fiona battered the Eastern seaboard from Puerto Rico to Canada.

As the affected communities begin the long, costly journey of rebuilding, FEMA ETF holdings may provide essential support. Prior to the storm, Generac* sent a Hurricane Response Team to Florida to service critical backup generators in anticipation of power outages. Other companies that have provided services to hurricane-affected areas include Great Lakes Dredge & Dock* and Clean Harbors*. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock,* a leading dredging and land reclamation provider in the US, was responsible for rebuilding over 22 miles of coastline in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Clean Harbors* is another company with a history of providing storm response services as well as oil spill response services in the Gulf of Mexico and other oil-heavy regions.

"Natural disasters have only increased in frequency and severity over the past decade," notes Andrew Chanin, CEO and Founder of ProcureAM. "Hurricanes Ian and Fiona are the latest examples of the catastrophic cost natural disasters pose to our communities and the economy. On this International Day for Disaster Reduction, we cannot emphasize enough the importance of investing in risk mitigation and prevention efforts across the globe."

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs.

*As of September 28th, 2022, AECOM (ACM) was a 1.64%, Clean Harbors (CLH) was 1.60% holding, Generac (GNRC) was 1.60% holding, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) was 1.50% holding, and Jacobs Solutions (J) was a 1.60% holding in the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FEMA).

