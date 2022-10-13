Menlo Park, CA-based integrative health and wellness clinic Soft Reboot Wellness announces updates to its low-dose ketamine therapy services for conventional treatment-resistant and major depression sufferers in Los Altos.

Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Soft Reboot Wellness' recently updated ketamine therapy provides clients with a precisely controlled and individualized course of treatment for persistent mental health problems. The center's premises offer a peaceful setting right in the heart of the Bay Area, equipped with the latest technology to ensure comfortable and safe infusions for all patients.

Soft Reboot Wellness' Ketamine Depression Treatment Now Available for Los Altos

Following the latest move, Soft Reboot Wellness seeks to help more patients take advantage of ketamine therapy, which is gathering new momentum within the mental health community. At low doses, this medication can ease and reverse the symptoms of stress, revitalizing the essential neurotransmitters whose supply gets limited during bouts of depression.

A Soft Reboot Wellness spokesperson says, "More and more of us in modern life exist in a state of chronic stress, which depletes essential neurotransmitters in parts of the brain linked with depression and other mental health conditions. Ketamine can reverse this process and the symptoms that come with it. At low doses, ketamine relaxes the mind and gives it a break from cyclical self-defeating and limiting thoughts and stories."

Ketamine was first approved by the FDA in the 1970s for use as an anesthetic medication. Subsequent research revealed it to possess other therapeutic benefits when administered intravenously. Known to initiate a form of reboot for the mind, the treatment center now provides Ketamine therapy to help interrupt the cycles of negative thoughts that are one of the hallmarks of major depressive disorders.

Soft Reboot Wellness' Ketamine therapy stimulates the production of glutamate - the most prevalent neurotransmitter in the brain - to build healthier and stronger synapses between brain cells. All doses are administered by a licensed physician with specific training for DEA Schedule III medications. For patients who have a history of respiratory or cardiovascular issues, the clinic offers additional support via oxygen therapy and continuous end-tidal CO2 monitoring during the infusion procedure.

The treatment can help with conditions such as PTSD, OCD, post-partum depression, chronic pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, and alcohol dependence. Headed by founder Dr. Sara Herman MD - a board-certified anesthesiologist and graduate of the Harvard Medical School and Columbia University - the clinic takes an ethical and holistic approach to psychological therapy.

