Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced it has been recognized as "Overall Charging Station Technology of the Year" in the third annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005052/en/

ADS-TEC Energy Wins "Overall Charging Station Technology of the Year" Award From AutoTech Breakthrough (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADS-TEC Energy's proprietary approach to battery-buffered electric vehicle (EV) charging allows ultra-fast (L3) charging on existing, power-limited electrical grids, enabling widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320 kW) on without additional infrastructure power upgrades.

The technology can draw from sources as low as 50kW, making it possible for fleet operators, municipalities, service stations, auto dealerships and others, to quickly install ultra-fast EV chargers to power their growing fleets of EVs and support their EV-driving customers. It also allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging in locations where it was previously unavailable due to power-grid limitations, such as remote and rural areas.

The technology is available in the ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox, which consists of the ChargeBox Booster, handling energy conversion and storage, and the ChargeBox Dispenser, which delivers the ultra-fast charge to EVs, providing a full charge in as little as 10 minutes. It was developed in conjunction with Porsche, which was first to deploy the system, installing ChargeBox in its dealerships throughout Europe and the U.S., and ChargeBox is now being deployed more widely.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from AutoTech Breakthrough for technology we are incredibly proud of. For businesses seeking to offer EV charging, we believe this technology is truly a game-changer," said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. "With ChargeBox, we're making it easier and more affordable for businesses to install and offer EV charging, supporting the growing market demand and mandates for electric vehicles in the U.S. and Europe."

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"By 2030, 50% of vehicles sold in the U.S. are expected to be EVs, yet it is doubtful that our existing power grid will be able to handle this growth, as it is already woefully underpowered. Research estimates that the U.S. will need to invest as much as $125 billion in the grid to allow it to handle all of these EVs. There is a major disconnect between what is required for the power grid to support the growth of EVs, and what will be possible to achieve over the next few years," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "ADS-TEC Energy shows that their battery-buffered charging technology can enable charging operators to cost-effectively scale the charging infrastructure that underpins an all electric-vehicle world without concerns over the drain on the grid. Congratulations on being our pick for the 'Overall Charging Station Technology of the Year' award."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of the German ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, which is a subsidiary of the publicly traded (NASDAQ) Irish ADS-TEC Energy plc. Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005052/en/

Contacts:

Media for ADS-TEC Energy:

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications

sdepa@breakawaycom.com

+1 530-864-0136