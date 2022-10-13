Nasal Irrigation Devices Market Worth $900+ Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 18+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Nasal Irrigation Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type, Patient Type, Application, End User, and Geography," the global nasal irrigation devices market size was valued at USD 289.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 920.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2028.





Global Nasal Irrigation Devices Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 289.30 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 920.17 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Patient Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Companies Covered Air Liquide Medical Systems; NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.; Stryker Corporation; SinuPulse; Heal Force; Bremed Limited; RhinoSystems, Inc.; Flaem Nuova S.p.A.; Medtronic Plc; Bayer AG

Global Nasal Irrigation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Air Liquide Medical Systems; NEILMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.; Stryker Corporation; SinuPulse; Heal Force; Bremed Limited; RhinoSystems, Inc.; Flaem Nuova S.p.A.; Medtronic Plc; and Bayer AG are among the leading companies operating in the global nasal irrigation devices market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of a novel customer base.

In November 2021, NeilMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. began significant expansion of its production facilities in Sonoma County, with expanding sales, particularly outside the country.

In October 2021, Air Liquide acquired Betamed S.A., a major home healthcare provider in Poland, to develop its home healthcare business in Europe.

In September 2020, SinuPulse Elite offered by SinuPulse, a manufacturer of nasal irrigation devices, was recognized as the best sinus rinse product in New York Magazine.

In June 2019, Air Liquide acquired Medidis, a major Netherlands-based player that offers solutions for the treatment of respiratory diseases at home. With this acquisition, Air Liquide strengthened its position in the growing market in the Netherlands.

Global Nasal Irrigation Devices Market: Key Insights

A rise in the prevalence of allergies and infectious diseases and increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of nasal irrigation are the factors favoring the nasal irrigation devices market growth. However, challenges associated with nasal irrigation devices may hinder the market growth.

In 2021, North America dominated the nasal irrigation devices market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the US is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of sinusitis and other upper respiratory tract infections among Americans. Nasal irrigation is a proven method and effective home-based treatment for treating such infections. For instance, according to WebMD, acute sinusitis affects 1 out of every 7 adults in the US, with more than 30 million individuals diagnosed annually. Additionally, chronic sinusitis accounts for high morbidity in the US and leads to high healthcare expenses due to emergency visits.

In May 2021, Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC announced the acquisition of the ResQRinse nasal irrigation device. With this acquisition, the companies aim to launch products under Wisconsin Pharmacal's AllerRinse brand of nasal rinse products. Additionally, in January 2020, Aptar Pharma received FDA approval for its patented Unidose Liquid System, a device delivering nasal spray.

Increase in Prevalence of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Boosts Global Nasal Irrigation Market Growth:

Nasal irrigation is a process of cleaning the nasal cavity by using irrigation devices, which helps in the removal of debris, mucus, and allergens. Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the cases of allergies and infectious diseases affecting the upper respiratory tract. There has been a significant surge in sinusitis, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, and other post-operative conditions, which require nasal irrigation for a speedy recovery; further inflammation and bacterial deposition may worsen the conditions.

According to a report by the Sinus & Allergy Wellness Center, sinusitis affects 30 million adults annually in the US; ~11.6% of American adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of sinusitis has affected the activities of an individual, aiding the demand for nasal irrigation and driving the nasal irrigation devices market. A surge in the prevalence of upper respiratory tract infections amid rapid-paced industrialization and elevating pollution levels is also fueling the demand for nasal irrigation devices. With a rise in pollution, allergens and pollutants present in air may cause nasal passage blockage, and the excessive deposition of such chemicals or substances can further lead to sinusitis and other nasal problems. Washing nasal cavity to reduce allergic reactions and remove debris has become a common practice among people, with continuously changing lifestyles in developing and developed economies, which helps relieve cold and flu, which results in the high adoption of nasal irrigation devices among a large population.

Global Nasal Irrigation Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the nasal irrigation devices market has been categorized into manual nasal irrigators, electric nasal irrigators, and battery-powered nasal irrigators. The manual nasal irrigators segment held the largest market share in 2021, however, the battery-powered nasal irrigators segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022-2028.

Based on patient type, the nasal irrigation devices market has been bifurcated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022-2028.

Based on application, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into sinusitis, rhinitis, bronchiolitis, postoperative respiratory conditions, and others. In 2021, the sinus segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the nasal irrigation devices market from 2022 to 2028.

Based on end user, the nasal irrigation devices market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and others. In 2021, the home care settings segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022-2028.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in dramatic reductions in non-urgent medical services, especially in 2020. From 2020 to mid-2021, different countries-imposed lockdowns, which was of the key factors that contributed to delays in hospital visits during this period. Procedures performed at hospitals reduced drastically, along with a decrease in patient visits for regular health checkups. Moreover, healthcare professionals and patients opted for telemedicine for the treatment of minor ailments. Healthcare providers suggested the use of nasal irrigators to relieve nasal congestion among COVID-19 patients; moreover, it helps in their speedy recovery. Developing countries, such as India, reported a significant increase in the adoption of nasal irrigation devices. In addition, various organizations are working on the development of various innovative nasal irrigation devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has favored the growth of the nasal irrigation devices market.

