Blood Collection Devices Market worth $13.02 billion by 2030 with 7.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Blood Collection Devices Market, valued at US$8.61 billion in 2024, stood at US$9.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$13.02 billion by the end of the period. The market is strongly driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, chronic and lifestyle-related conditions, and the increasing number of hospitals and surgical centers worldwide. The growing number of accidents and trauma cases has further increased the need for rapid and reliable blood collection for diagnostics and emergency care. At the same time, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, which rely on blood samples for early disease detection and monitoring, is driving the demand for advanced collection devices that ensure sample integrity and accuracy. Additionally, growing awareness and the demand for blood donations and blood components are contributing to the expansion of the market, particularly in emerging regions. Collectively, these factors are increasing adoption, improving patient care and diagnostics, and strengthening the overall growth of the global blood collection devices market.

By product, the global blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles & syringes, blood collection systems/monitors, blood bags, and lancets. In 2024, the blood collection tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The strong position of this segment can be attributed to its versatility, as multiple samples can be collected from a single patient using different tubes for various tests. Most blood collection tubes contain additives that either accelerate clotting (clot activators) or prevent it, enabling their use across a wide range of diagnostic applications. Additionally, the growing demand for accurate, reliable, and standardized sample collection in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks further supports the widespread adoption of blood collection tubes.

By applications, the blood collection devices market is broadly categorized into two major applications: diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic applications segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance was driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of corporate and personal health check-ups, which have fueled the demand for frequent and reliable blood testing. The need for accurate, timely, and standardized sample collection in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks further reinforced the segment's leading position during the year. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare are expected to sustain strong demand for blood collection devices in the diagnostic segment. The integration of automated collection systems and enhanced safety features is also contributing to the widespread adoption of these devices.

By geography, North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2024, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America.

Prominent players in the market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Cardinal Health (US), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG(Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Greiner Holding AG (Austria), and ICU Medical, Inc. (US).

FRESENIUS KABI AG (GERMANY):

Fresenius Kabi AG is the largest player in the blood collection devices market. The company offers a broad range of blood collection products, especially blood bags. It has maintained its market position by achieving a high level of customer satisfaction and strong brand equity. Over the years, Fresenius has built a robust product portfolio and a reliable distribution network that can reach the majority of its potential market. In recent years, the company has strengthened its leadership in the blood bags and consumables segment, with increasing focus on automation and sustainability initiatives in manufacturing. Fresenius is also actively expanding its footprint in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growing healthcare infrastructure and rising blood donation programs are creating new opportunities.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (US)

BD is the second-largest player in the global blood collection devices market and offers one of the broadest portfolios, including blood collection tubes, needles, syringes, blood bag sets, and lancets. The company has established itself strongly through its flagship Vacutainer system and is now diversifying into capillary blood collection technologies. In December 2023, BD received FDA clearance for a fingerstick device that provides laboratory-quality results at the point of care, and its BD MiniDraw system, developed with Babson Diagnostics, is being deployed in US pharmacies to make blood testing more accessible. BD continues to focus on patient comfort, less-invasive sampling methods, and digital health integration, while leveraging its strong presence in North America and Europe to accelerate expansion across high-growth Asia Pacific markets.

TERUMO BCT, INC. (JAPAN)

Terumo BCT, Inc. is the third-largest company in the market and is recognized for its broad range of blood collection products, particularly its apheresis systems. The company has developed a strong product and technology platform dedicated to blood collection devices, with long-term strategies focused on automation and emerging market penetration. In 2024, Terumo launched the Intercept 10 Platelet System, an advanced plateletpheresis technology that enhances efficiency and safety. The company has also expanded its manufacturing operations in the US and Costa Rica to reinforce supply chain resilience. It is also investing in digital integration platforms for blood management and expanding into cell-based therapies, positioning itself as a technology-driven leader in both mature and emerging markets.

