Zoned Properties, Inc.: Zoned Properties Announces Upcoming Conference & Events Participation with Executive Presentations on Commercial Real Estate Investment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Zoned Properties®, Inc. ("Zoned Properties" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, today announced the Zoned Properties executive team has accepted invitations to speak at and participate in multiple industry and investor events through the end of 2022. Bryan McLaren, Chairman and CEO at Zoned Properties, will present at the following conferences:

The KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on October 27, 2022. McLaren is scheduled to present at 2 p.m. ET, and share insights on the fast-growing cannabis industry and real estate investment opportunities.

The BISNOW National Cannabis CRE virtual event on November 30, 2022. McLaren will join other industry executives at 1 p.m. ET, to discuss investment, ownership, and the impact of policy on cannabis commercial real estate.

MJBizCon, November 15-18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Zoned Properties team will host an in-person, off-site event at The Palms, in partnership with the Temeka Group, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, and Blaze Cannabis Software on November 17th.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase virtual event, December 6-8, 2022. McLaren will lead a webcast presentation and participate in a CEO interview during the multi-day, premier virtual event in MicroCap Finance.

The GlobeSt. Industrial conference, December 8-9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. McLaren will participate in a panel on "Regulatory Challenges Impacting Industrial CRE," at 12 p.m. ET, on December 9th.

"Zoned Properties looks forward to connecting with a wide range of retail and institutional investors both virtually and in-person to share our cannabis expertise and market insights through a commercial real estate lens. With half a dozen cannabis ballot initiatives up for vote this fall and the prospect of federal regulatory reform, this is a pivotal time for the industry and investment opportunities," stated McLaren.

McLaren and representatives from Zoned Properties' advisory and brokerage divisions will be available for in-person meetings at MJBizCon and the GlobeSt. Industrial Conference. Investors and industry operators interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting are encouraged to email Investors@zonedproperties.com or Clients@zonedproperties.com. For more information on Zoned Properties, visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis. The Company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company's Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Business Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA"). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

