Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Data Engineering (DE) announces its intentions to onboard suppliers for its new storage service called "warehouse node." It's a new digital bridge to address storage and last-mile delivery challenges. As its name implies, it's a multi-node storage system for individuals and corporations across Australia.

The warehouse Node was developed to serve as a link between storage providers and their target market. Its service builds on the widespread peer-to-peer business model in the transportation and hospitality industries. Similarly, businesses subscribed to the warehouse node platform and would like to store their valuables, will be able to select from a wide range of storage and warehouse suppliers in locations that are convenient for them.

Currently, the warehouse node platform is a minimum viable product in the stage of signing up warehouse suppliers through its digital platform. The criteria for joining the platform as a supplier involves having a storage space that would be vetted by the DE team to ensure it meets their safety and quality standards. Accredited suppliers would then be able to access their earnings through a transparent payment model on the platform. Funds will be disbursed to the storage providers after they have accepted a booking request on the system from the client.

In the wake of the Pandemic, this service is aimed at curbing the disruptions in the supply chain industry caused by the spike in shipping costs, the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, and the surge in staffing shortages amid the great resignation. In addition to helping businesses save part of their production budget allocated to shipping, this solution aids in the localization of the manufacturing process and speeds up the turnaround time between production and product delivery with its flexible storage options.

Commenting on their plans to signup more suppliers, Kelechi Anyaegbu founder, and Principal Consultant at DE said, "Our warehouse node is a one-stop storage platform for growing businesses who would like to find safe storage for their equipment and other valuable belongings. We are looking out to partner with various storage providers who would like to benefit from this service. Besides mitigating the widespread supply chain challenges, our solution also serves as a means for providing alternative sources of income for warehouse owners."

About Data Engineering

Data Engineering (DE) is a company founded in 2016 by Kelechi Anyaegbu, centered on enabling businesses to enhance and automate their operational processes with their custom business management software. The company is striving towards propelling the digital transformation movement within the corporate ecosystem, with its digital advisory consulting. DE's future plans involve expanding its warehouse node storage service into the Asian pacific, and North America where there are larger storage opportunities. To further develop the platform and achieve its expansion vision, DE is open to corporate and individual investors willing to capitalize on the potential opportunities this innovative solution holds.

