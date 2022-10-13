Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has published its annual report for the 2021-22 financial year. The regulator granted nine licenses for solar projects, totaling 44.74 MW of installed capacity, and 7,032 net-metering licenses for a total of 243.43 MW.Nepra says in its newly published annual 2021-22 report that it granted 12 generation licenses with a total capacity of 211.42 MW. Nine of those approvals were granted to solar projects with a total capacity of 44.74 MW. The three remaining licenses were granted to natural gas, hydro, and coal projects. Hydropower has ...

