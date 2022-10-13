Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Kattana, the trading terminal for both decentralized and centralized exchanges, has unveiled a suite of new tools designed to help streamline the trading experience. The firm underlines that these features have been integrated into the platform in a way that is accessible to both long-time traders and users who are new to the field.

Kattana currently has around 400,000 users, having quickly expanded since being founded in 2021. The all-in-one trading tool was launched with the intention of removing the need for crypto-traders to use multiple accounts in order to manage assets on different cryptocurrency exchanges.

Senior officials from the firm highlight how the trading terminal has now been revamped. This upgrade includes new features such as a unique limit orders system, which enables users to set a price at which the user wishes to buy or sell a particular asset. Then, through Kattana's automation technology, once the market reaches the user's limit price, the order is carried out. The new system also establishes an enhanced User Interface (UI) experience, as well as high-level facilities for technical analysis and portfolio management.

Kattana's newly updated platform has been designed to be compatible with decentralized exchanges as well as the more common centralized exchanges. With the former, some tools and automation-based strategies are harder to implement, a challenge that Kattana is striving to solve.

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is currently valued at around $38 billion, while global spending on blockchain technology is predicted to reach $19 billion in the next two years. At present, over $93 billion worth of cryptocurrency trading is carried out on a daily basis.

By creating a terminal that can boost the amount of trading tools on offer to those using decentralized exchanges, Kattana is setting out to bolster the market analysis and trading strategies available to traders.

"At Kattana, from the outset the company's mission has been to elevate the trading experience and the level of insights on offer for all traders, including individuals using decentralized exchanges, which have historically not had the same access to tools that centralized exchanges have. The company's newly designed platform boosts the overall user experience for seasoned and unpracticed traders alike, while providing a host of new features, such as Kattana's unique limit orders tool," concludes Ilya Demydonok, CEO of Kattana.



