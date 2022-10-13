Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group's Drone Subsidiary Airborne Response Featured on FOX News' LiveNow

- Airborne Response President Discusses the Company's Ongoing Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts in South Florida -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its drone subsidiary, Airborne Response ("Airborne" or "the Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS), was recently featured on LiveNow from FOX highlighting its continuing drone operations supporting utility, telecommunications, and insurance customers in coordination with local, state and municipal officials and federal disaster response agencies in South Florida. The ongoing damage assessment and recovery assistance efforts are being carried out by multiple drone teams who are deployed to provide critical, real-time imagery to enterprise customers, local municipal public safety departments and personnel in support of FEMA.

In a LiveNow from FOX interview, Christopher Todd, Airborne Response' founder, and president, detailed the Company's ongoing support activities currently underway throughout South Florida and discussed the role that drones can play in future planning and recovery efforts.

Airborne Response's Christopher Todd on Fox New's LiveNow discussing how drones are supporting the recovery efforts in South Florida following Hurricane Ian

Airborne Response flight crews has been conducting operations in preparation and following the landfall of Hurricane Ian in support of ongoing efforts to assess damage to critical infrastructure including power and telecommunications networks. To date, the Company has completed more than 500 drone flights in Florida on behalf of its enterprise customers and supporting response, relief, and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Ian.

"Our teams continue the difficult work on the ground of getting to heavily damaged and flooded areas to assess the scale and scope of damage to critical infrastructure. Additionally, thanks to advanced drone technology, we have been able to provide public safety teams with mission critical imagery, enabling them to direct their resources more effectively," says Christopher Todd. "We continue to work closely with our enterprise customers in their restoration efforts while coordinating our activities with state, local and federal personnel who are doing an incredible job in helping the millions of residents of South Florida deal with the unprecedented damage caused by this storm."

For more information about Safe Pro Group, please visit www.safeprogroup.com

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. was formed by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and commercial sectors to assess and help Government and Enterprise clients respond to disruptive new technologies and new threats. Safe Pro Group, through its portfolio of safety and security companies is currently serving the needs of domestic and international organizations in the Commercial, Military, Law Enforcement and Humanitarian sectors. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response (a unit of Safe Pro Group Inc.) is the leading provider of mission critical aerial intelligence transitioning to National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response partners with leading U.S. drone manufacturers and solutions providers to help industry and government innovate with the highest levels of cyber and data security. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group, Inc a U.S. safety and security solutions dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com

