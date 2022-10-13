Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an agreement with IBK Capital Corp. ("IBK") to expedite the exercise of certain warrants.

"A warrant exercise allows the company to simplify our capital structure while adding funds for operations at HSP," says Scott Sheldon, Go Metals President.

The company also reports initial planning discussions for a follow up winter drill program at the HSP nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.

Scott Sheldon says "We are now satisfied in our logistical ability to return to HSP in the winter. The Company is beginning the planning process for a winter program including liaison with the Innu of Ekuanitshit First Nation regarding expanded exploration on the property."

Further details about individual target priority will be based on assay results as they become available.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The company flagship is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 kilometres north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140424