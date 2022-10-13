Maple Leaf Funds: Termination Complete Maple Leaf Income Class- CDO102 / CDO104

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Further to the Notice of Termination on August 11,2022 we, in our capacity as investment fund manager of the Maple Leaf Income Class Fund (CDO102 & CDO104), a class of shares of Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd., wish to advise you of the termination of the Fund effective on October 7, 2022 (the "Termination Date").

As of the Termination Date the final net asset value per unit of Maple Leaf Income Class (the "Income Fund") was $14.50254.

If you did not redeem or switch your units by the close of business on the Termination Date, you will receive proceeds equal to your proportionate share of all property and assets of the Fund attributable to the units of the Fund that you own, which is the net asset value per unit on the Termination Date ($14.50254) multiplied by the number of units held. The proceeds of the termination will be deposited into the bank account on file in the records of the Fund or, where banking information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

We encourage all unitholders to consult with their financial advisors to understand the financial and tax implications associated with redeeming or switching their units and the termination of the Fund and to discuss their investment options.

If you have any questions regarding the termination of the Fund, please do not hesitate to contact us by email at seiyul@mapleleaffunds.ca.

Sincerely,

CADO Investment Fund Management Inc.

as manager on behalf of the Fund

Per: (signed) Seiyul Yu Name: Seiyul Yu Title: Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Funds

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720374/Termination-Complete-Maple-Leaf-Income-Class-CDO102-CDO104