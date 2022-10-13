Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is very pleased to announce that, in connection with the acquisition of the Aureus Gold properties, the Company has terminated the master transaction agreement dated as of February 27, 2020 (the "Master Transaction Agreement") between the Company and a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending Corp. ("Sprott"), pursuant to which Aurelius owed approximately US$7.2 million in deferred payments, and certain guarantees and security had been delivered by the Company to and in favour of Sprott (the "Security Documents"). In consideration for terminating the Master Transaction Agreement and terminating and releasing the Security Documents, and has granted an unsecured 0.6% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on the Company's Aureus East Property to 1000321660 Ontario Inc. ("Sprott Co"), an affiliate of Sprott (the termination of the Master Transaction Agreement, the termination and release of security, and the granting of the NSR Royalty, together, the "NSR Transaction"). The Company thanks Sprott for their support over the past two years. The termination of the Master Transaction Agreement and the termination release of the Security Documents puts Aurelius on a positive financial footing better able to advance the Aureus Gold Properties and Mikwam and Lipton properties (as further described below).

Aurelius CEO, Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., said, "The issuance of the 0.6% NSR to Sprott eliminates the need to allocate capital against future deferred payments and reduces this potential burden on the Company. We are pleased that Sprott recognized this hurdle and worked with us in arranging an equitable solution for both parties. The acquisition of the Aureus East property has been very successful and in a short period of time we have completely reinterpreted the geological model, identified significant gold mineralization and established a maiden resource. We look forward to continued success on the ground."

The NSR Royalty is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Sprott and Sprott Co are both considered to be "Insiders", and the NSR Transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the NSR Transaction as the details of the NSR Transaction and the participation therein by each "related party" of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the NSR Transaction, and the Company wished to close the NSR Transaction on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the NSR Transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the NSR Transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend, and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

