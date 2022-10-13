San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Using cutting-edge AI and robotics, Dr. Sahil Gupta, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Oma Robotics, has revolutionized the industry. In conjunction with human-centered care in the clinical setting, Oma Robotics seeks to redesign fertility treatments and make it more accessible than ever with their technology, Oma Sperm InSight.

One of the most important innovations for the company is Oma Sperm InSight. This revolutionary process uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility offers a wide variety of services such as IVF, egg freezing, frozen embryo transfer, and donor egg IVF. The clinic strives to walk the client through every step of the process and maintains consistent and clear communication.

About Oma

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of world-leading engineers, AI experts, and physicians. The idea for Oma Fertility was born when one of the founders, Gurjeet Singh spoke to an acquaintance who had gone through IVF. Singh was shocked that the couple endured six cycles of IVF without success. When he found out they were paying $45,000 for each cycle and eventually went bankrupt due to this staggering price, he knew he had to do something. The first step was bringing in co-founder Dr. Sahil Gupta, a renowned expert in the field of fertility and a medical entrepreneur. With the addition of Dr. Kiran Joshi, the team was complete and formed Oma Fertility.

IVF can be significant financial stress to fertility care seekers and their families. Because of Oma Sperm InSight's potential for increasing fertilization rate and embryo quality, along with their ethical pricing model, Oma Fertility makes IVF significantly more accessible for families, compared to conventional clinics. Through vertical integration, Oma Fertility passes on cost-saving developments that have historically not been passed on to the patient. Oma is a full-service fertility clinic that brings top lab design and technology to a wide range of in-house treatments, including intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF, among others. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California in 2021 and has opened more clinics in Missouri, Georgia, and New York since that time. The company will expand nationally through 2023.

The Future of Oma

Dr. Sahil Gupta is determined to make a mark on the industry through both medical expertise and an understanding of business. "As a physician entrepreneur, success to me means delivering top-quality patient experience and care while generating shareholder value," he says. "Success also means that they are building a company that has a positive impact and brings joy to the lives of thousands of people. 'The Why' is a very important part of success."

Not only is Oma Fertility looking to make fertility treatment affordable, but also doing it in the most innovative ways possible. In conjunction with its sister company, Oma Robotics, Oma Fertility has revolutionized the success rate, accuracy, and accessibility of reproductive care with the help of Oma Sperm InSight.

To learn more, contact Dr. Sahil Gupta at sahil@omafertility.com or visit www.omafertility.com.

