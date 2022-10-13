Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (FSE: P1A) ("iMining" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that invests in blockchain technology and Web3.0 ecosystem, announces that the Company will be attending the inaugural real estate conference, INITI8, hosted by INITIA Real Estate in Mexico City. iMining's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Khurram Shroff, will be speaking about the Web3.0 industry and more specifically the opportunities related to the Metaverse, a virtual real estate technology focused on social connections. Mr. Shroff will be joined by other industry leaders, including Mr. Salvador Vazquez Bader, a veteran within the traditional real estate industry and Gerardo del Villar, a motivational speaker.

INITIA is a Canadian real estate company based in Edmonton, Alberta and its operations span across other Canadian provinces, including British Columbia and Ontario. In October, INITIA is celebrating the opening of its first office in Mexico and aims to form a link between Mexico and Canada to carry out international real estate transactions. INITIA has identified great opportunities for Canadian investors seeking to invest in Mexico and wants to be the bridge for Mexican investors interested in investing safely in Canadian real estate. In addition to opening INITIA's first office outside of Canada, the firm is also hosting its first annual "INITI8" real estate convention at the W Hotel in Mexico City. The convention will take place on October 21st and 22nd, 2022 with the participation of international speakers, and experts in different fields related to real estate.

"INITIA Mexico is a Mexican company with foreign participation, one of the three partners is originally from Mexico City and lives in Canada. INITIA presents an innovative business model that focuses on digital advertising and generates a partnership-focused relationship with its agents, instead of the traditional brokerage scheme. INITIA, being a brokerage in Canada, has the ability to offer Mexican properties to Canadian real estate investors," said Mr. Greg Rivera, Managing Director of INITIA Mexico.

"I am excited to participate in this convention as it gives me the opportunity to connect with an entirely new audience in Mexico and potentially across different areas of Latin America," said Mr. Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "Additionally, I look forward to discussing and engaging with the attendees on recent developments in the Web3.0 industry and highlighting the opportunities iMining and its subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group, are working on within this exciting sector," added Mr. Shroff.

