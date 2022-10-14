

Mr. Fong Yeng Foon,Executive Director of Samaiden Group Berhad; IR Chow Pui Hee, Group Managing Director of Samaiden Group Berhad; Mr. Andy Hong Min Ping, Regional Manager, South Asia, of Thingnario Ltd; Mr. Lin Han Ting, Regional Manager, South Asia, of Thingnario Ltd [L-R]





PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Samaiden Group Berhad (Bursa: SAMAIDEN, 0223), a clean energy solution specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power, is pleased to announce that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd, has signed a partnership agreement with Thingnario Ltd. today, to explore the opportunity in providing telemetry monitoring system support to the Renewable Energy (RE) as well as the Energy Efficiency (EE) businesses of Samaiden Group within Malaysia.Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system provider, Thingnario, is a company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. It owns the "Photon" intelligent solar monitoring system that has successfully served 3,500 sites with an aggregate capacity of 1.5GW across 10 countries in 2022.Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, "We're looking forward to the collaboration with Thingnario for the excellence it gives to our Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works. As part of the Group's digitalisation plan, we strongly believe the support from Thingnario can facilitate our transformation in this area smoothly. We're very optimistic that we can provide effective and efficient solutions to our customers for performance optimisation and improve their return of investment."Chief Operating Officer of Thingnario, William Kao said, "We are looking forward to working with Samaiden to provide businesses with a technology that can help them manage plant operations and maintenance more efficiently without the hassle. More importantly, we are confident that our software will play a vital role in addressing Samaiden's needs in a world where AI, Internet of Things and machine learning is assisting in every aspect of business and life."In order to align the direction of the Group, Samaiden recently launched the Samaiden Energy Efficiency Solutions named "SEE" Solutions in conjunction with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) event held from 12-14 October 2022 at KLCC Convention Centre as the Group embarks on its Energy Efficiency business. SEE Solutions is a program mainly focusing on energy saving measures to reduce the electricity consumption by the commercial & industrial owners. SEE Solutions consists of two pillars of solutions which are Energy Assessment and Energy Optimisation. The purpose is to assist business owners to identify the major and minor consumption in their premises. By unlocking the awareness on energy consumption, the potential energy savings in premises will also be unlocked via implementation of the SEE Solutions.