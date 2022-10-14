According to VDMA, a German engineering association, there are now more orders coming in for German production equipment from Europe than from China. Nevertheless, shipments to Asia remain dominant.VDMA (Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlage), a German engineering association, has published an update to its annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) report. In the second quarter, German PV production equipment providers saw a trend reversal. Incoming orders and sales, which had been limited since the start of the pandemic, rose by 62% compared to the previous quarter. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...