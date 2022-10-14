Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Visitors to the annual South by Southwest Conference & Festival (SXSW) during March 10-19, 2023, will get the chance to learn more about two industry-firsts from Jo Life Foods: chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla bars that are free of grains, peanuts, GMOs, refined sugars, and soy, and the technology that allows them to be shipped almost immediately via an iPad from any location worldwide.

Each year, the SXSW exhibition centers on the latest innovations in industries ranging from tech to design as well as both health and wellness. Attendees are presented with interactive installations, demonstrations of the latest technology, performance showcases, and exhibits. The SXSW 2023 will focus on brands, services, and products that take visitors into the 22nd century and beyond.

"We are very excited about giving the public the opportunity to taste our delicious decadence bars that are both grain-free and peanut free," says David G. Sereny, the Founder of Jo Life. "We spent two years in our test kitchen, working with prominent chefs to try out different grain-free formulas for protein energy bars. This is but a beginning; with our grain-free and peanut-free base, we are further developing our nutritional value with Keto and plant-based Keto products. We can't wait to share our health discoveries with event attendees so that they can experience for themselves the joy of great tasting health foods."

At the foundation of Jo Life's food products lies a global distribution model created by Michael Marcotte, a well-known figure in the aerospace, technology, and venture capital industries. The company explains that the level of breadth and depth required to engineer their next-generation direct to consumer (D2C) model in such a short time could only have been accomplished with the help of Marcotte's polymath gift.

"I believed in the sincere vision of Founder David G. Sereny: to give the world nutritional joy,' says Marcotte. "At Jo Life, our aim is to give the gift that can never be repaid, is always enjoyed, and continues to create opportunities for all businesses in consumer product goods (CPG)."

Jo Life's leadership thinks SXSW attendees will be intrigued by its ability to distribute its bars to customers in Atlanta or London even as they are visiting the sources of their ingredients around the world. "This tech has not existed until now. With it, we hope to disrupt the lack of nutritional value we see in consumer packaged goods. The technology is a tool for transparency within the CPG space, placing high value on the mechanism of relationships. We look forward to answering questions from big corporations about our digital platform and, of course, sharing our decadence bars with them."

March 2023 will be an incredible month for Jo Life customers with SXSW 2023 as well as Beaver Creek, Colorado. The Serenys, a family composed of pure musical talent, will spark the return of culture into a rhythmic formula everyone is destined to enjoy. David, an award-winning jazz guitarist, alongside his "Queen of Gypsies" wife, Beate Sereny, will entertain the hills of Austin and Spring skiing seasoneers with their world-class music, all the while inspiring the world that health is joy.

"Beaver Creek is one of the most beautiful places in the country, and we know we will have a lot of fun hanging out with its residents and visitors and talking about the advancements in grain-free and peanut-free food products," says Jo Life.

The company invites the public to check out its Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channel for updates on its exhibition at SXSW 2023 and events in Beaver Creek.

"SXSW 2023 in particular is going to be a can't-miss opportunity to see the most cutting-edge ideas out there," Jo Life says. "Grain-free and peanut-free chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla decadence bars are just the beginning for us. With our tech-ability to reach beyond measure now, Keto and plant-based Keto products will roll off the line next. You're going to be amazed by how we are breaking barriers in the food and logistics industries and redefining what can be done."

About Jo Life Foods

Jo Life, which means "Your Life" in Hungarian, is a multinational corporation whose mission is to provide food products that are free of grains and peanuts, with an emphasis on great flavor that the whole family can enjoy. For more information, please visit the company's website.

For more information, please contact:

Jo Life Foods International

Info@jolifefoods.com

+1.425.477.9133

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140442