A plan to build a 2 GW/20 GWh pumped hydro project at an old gold mine in the Australian state of Queensland has been declared a "coordinated project," in order to fast-track the plan.From pv magazine Australia Gold miner Evolution Mining, in cooperation with financial consultancy ICA Partners, is developing the Mt Rawdon Pumped Hydro Project in the Australian state of Queensland. The plan is to use an enormous pit dug from decades of mining at Evolution Mining's Mt Rawdon gold mine as the lower reservoir in the pumped hydro facility. The low-grade gold mining operation there is scheduled for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...