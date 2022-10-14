EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact



14.10.2022

Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact Woking, UK, October 14, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Through its participation, Linde has committed to align its strategy and activities with the UNGCs Ten Principles across human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It has also pledged to help advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. "Sustainability is an integral part of what we do every day, from building an inclusive culture that values our people to respecting human rights in our communities," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "Linde is already aligned with the Principles at the heart of the Compact and is proud to join this initiative, which aims to address some of the world's most pressing challenges." Linde has set comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. It has been a constituent of the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index for nineteen consecutive years and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Read the UNGC Commitment from Linde's CEO Sanjiv Lamba here. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com



