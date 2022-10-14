Anzeige
Freitag, 14.10.2022
MedMira, Inc.: MedMira Receives CE Mark for Its VYRA COVID-19 Antigen Test

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announces the receipt of the CE mark for its VYRA COVID-19 Antigen Test (VYRA COVID-19), the fastest SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test available. The Company received the CE mark today and is now available in Europe and any countries accepting the CE mark.

MedMira has utilized its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® (RVF®) technology and developed the company's first rapid antigen test, VYRA COVID-19 Antigen Test (VYRA COVID-19), designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in the swab samples. VYRA CoV-2 product expands the existing COVID-19 product family and directly addresses the wishes of our customers for an equally fast, reliable, and easy-to-use testing solution. VYRA COVID-19 nasal swab based test is designed to be non-invasive and user-friendly, making this test more suitable for any settings.

"Whereas VYRA COVID-19 provides a high-quality single antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 designed for customers who are worried about a COVID-19 infection, our up-coming VYRA CoV2Flu Antigen Test will further complement our product offering to customers who wish to have a result for COVID-19 or Flu A or Flu B immediately." said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. "With the increasing infection rates during the next few months and the need for quality rapid testing solutions, MedMira's VYRA COVID-19 is the fastest and most reliable answer. We anticipate our CE mark for the VYRA CoV2Flu and REVEALCOVID-19 Nab-Y Neutralising Antibody Test in the coming weeks and with it are able to offer our distribution partners a complete set of COVID-19 related products."

MedMira, Inc., Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contact

Markus Meile
Chief Financial Officer
MedMira Inc.
ir@medmira.com

SOURCE: MedMira, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720378/MedMira-Receives-CE-Mark-for-Its-VYRATM-COVID-19-Antigen-Test

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
