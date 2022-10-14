Anzeige
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Frankfurt
14.10.22
09:08 Uhr
1,200 Euro
-0,030
-2,44 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,33013.10.
1,3801,41014:23
Dow Jones News
14.10.2022 | 12:55
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 14-Oct-2022 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  Superdry plc 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                Julian Dunkerton 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Cheltenham, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     13 October 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           13/10/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 23.9%                     23.9%     19,644,379 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        21.7%                     21.7% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B60BD277       19,644,379            23.9% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      19,644,379            23.9% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and X 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
Julian    23.9%              NA                       23.9% 
Dunkerton 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Wendy Edwards, 07792 897 402 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion 13 October 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  194711 
EQS News ID:  1464203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2022 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
