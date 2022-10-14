Aerocompact's new CompactFLAT GS mounting structure can be installed 40 cm above rooftop surfaces, with tilt angles of 10 and 15 degrees. The company says the product is ideal for bifacial solar arrays and green rooftops.Austria's Aerocompact has developed a new high-elevation mounting system that can be used for bifacial rooftop PV projects. The CompactFLAT GS mounting structure has a distance to the rooftop surface of 40 cm and is available in two versions, with tilt angles of 10 and 15 degrees. "While CompactFLAT GS15 has a tilt angle of 15 degrees and is suitable for installing solar systems ...

