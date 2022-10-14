Anzeige
14.10.2022
Bizclik Media: BIZCLIK LAUNCHES EV MAGAZINE

The launch edition of EV Magazine is now live.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the launch edition of EV Magazine.

EV Magazine is a new publication that represents all-things electric through a bi-monthly magazine, newsletter, social media and more.

The inaugural edition features exclusive insights from Lotus Cars, ABB, Enel-X and much more.

Tom Swallow, Editor in Chief of EV Magazine, commented: "It was great working with the entire team and some of the world's leading EV executives to get this edition live, I know our audience will love it"

You can visit https://evmagazine.com/for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing EV industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-ev-magazine-301649530.html

