BizClik Media: BizClik Launches Dual Middle East Summits for Sustainability, Procurement, and Supply Chain Leaders 2026

Two virtual summits - running side by side on 3-4 February 2026 - will connect sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leaders across the Middle East via one interactive platform.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine, and Supply Chain Digital, has announced the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit , both taking place virtually on 3-4 February 2026.

The two events will run concurrently on the same digital platform, allowing attendees to toggle between live streams and explore sessions from both agendas in real time - creating BizClik's first dual-event experience between its global sustainability and supply chain brands.

Connecting Two Audiences Across One Platform

This new dual format marks the next phase in BizClik's global event strategy, offering senior executives the opportunity to access even more thought leadership and networking across two of the company's most influential live event brands.

Glen White, Founder & CEO of BizClik, said:

"Our Middle East Summits bring together two communities with a shared focus on transformation. Hosting both events on one platform gives attendees the freedom to explore the crossover between sustainability, procurement, and supply chain innovation - connecting industries and leaders in a new and dynamic way."

Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit

What to expect:

20+ expert speakers

Content tracks on AI in Sustainability, Industrial Decarbonisation Strategies, and The Global Impact Forum

Fireside chats and interactive panels

Topics including energy transition, climate finance, and the circular economy

Live Q&A sessions with real-time audience interaction

Online networking with 500+ sustainability leaders, solution providers, and professionals

Hosted on Brella, BizClik's interactive platform for networking and agenda planning

Past attendees of Sustainability LIVE programmes include executives from Schneider Electric, VISA, KFC, Meta, Cisco, Google, Siemens, Toyota, DP World, and more.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit

What to expect:

20+ expert speakers

Content tracks on AI, Strategy, Risk & Resilience, and CSCO Leadership

Fireside chats and engaging panel discussions

Topics including supplier diversity, digital transformation, risk management, and sustainable sourcing

Live Q&A sessions with real-time audience interaction

Online networking with 500+ procurement and supply chain professionals

Fully integrated on the Brella platform for seamless event engagement



Past attendees of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE programmes include executives from Emirates, Heineken, MTN, ABB, GSK, Nestlé, Baker Hughes, Nando's, and The Coca-Cola Company.

Join Industry Leaders Online

Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available for organisations looking to engage with senior decision-makers and innovators across the region.

How to register:

Attendees registered for either summit will have access to both live event streams, with the flexibility to switch between sessions throughout the two-day programme.

Register for the summit most relevant to your role or industry - and enjoy two days of virtual learning, networking, and professional development with global peers.

Sustainability LIVE: The Middle East Summit

Sign up | Sponsor

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Middle East Summit

Sign up | Sponsor

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across multiple sectors, including procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global events, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world's most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

