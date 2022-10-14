NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. Welcomes Erik Emerson to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erik Emerson to the Company's Advisory Board.

Erik Emerson has over 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience. Currently, he serves as the managing partner of KCNT LLC consulting and principal of Pharmacense, a company that provides corporate development and strategic planning services for life science companies. Erik has held various C-level positions, including CEO and CCO for both public and private pharmaceutical and biotech organizations including Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, and has worked in varying commercial and business development capacities for XOMA, Gilead, and King Pharmaceuticals.

Erik has been involved in multiple launches during his time at King, Gilead, Symplmed, and BioMauris. While at XOMA, he worked to identify the most appropriate needle-free device for the pending launch of their proprietary biologic therapy. He also launched Letairis (ambrisentan) for Pulmonary Hypertension while at Gilead that included a novel safety monitoring program called Lab Sync.

"Erik brings a creative approach to commercialization, patient engagement, and corporate partnerships," said NuGen CEO Michael Wright. "We look forward to working with him and our growing advisory team as NuGen continues to develop our innovative medical delivery products."

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wright

President and CEO

NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

mw@nugenmd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.

NGMD@kincommunications.com

(604) 684-6730

Twitter: @KinComm

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720451/NuGen-MD-Welcomes-Erik-Emerson-to-its-Advisory-Board