Los Gatos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) ("Tenon Medical" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced management's participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Steve Foster, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings and will be giving a presentation at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 25th. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. For more information and to book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative or Tenon's Investor Relations at tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive Inferior-Posterior approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. With an entry that mimics SI joint injection, the surgical approach is direct to the joint and inferior to the wide and variable dorsal recess. The angle and trajectory of the Inferior-Posterior approach is designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140469