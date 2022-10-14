Europe's biggest and most influential blockchain event

Expected international attendance of 10,000+

Monday 20th to Friday 24th of March 2023

Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, will be hosted at the Carrousel du LOUVRE in the heart of Paris' historic palace and largest museum in the world from 20th to 24th March 2023. This 4th edition of the Paris Blockchain Week is Europe's biggest blockchain event, covering: decentralized finance, NFTs, Web3, and metaverse, with 10,000+ attendees from around the globe, passionate to share, learn, and do business in one of the world's most iconic places in the French Capital: the LOUVRE.

Key blockchain industry personalities have already committed to speaking at this celebration of all things blockchain. A first glance at our Speaker line-up includes Tim Draper (Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network), Denelle Dixon (Chief Executive Officer Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation), Nicolas Cary (Co-Founder Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com), Eva Kaili (Vice President of the European Parliament), Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands Founder and CEO, Outblaze), Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder COO, The Sandbox), Alexandre Dreyfus (CEO, Chiliz Socios.com), Ira Auerbach (Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq)...

During this prestigious week, Paris Blockchain Week will also play host to several fringe events held by the most prominent blockchain brands. The Talent Fair provides a full day of employment opportunities spanning the largest players and latest innovators. By popular request, the Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon is back with brand new challenges and prizes to be won.

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, is anticipating this global crypto and blockchain flagship event with great enthusiasm. "We look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to the thousands of attendees who will be joining us again this year. Speakers from the best blockchain, Web3, NFT and metaverse platforms, digital asset companies, and leading VC funds will join the stage and share their insights. With over 400 speakers, we can hardly wait to reveal our full programme and line-up soon, so block your calendar for 20-24 March. See you at the Louvre!"

Sébastien Borget, co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, commented about the 2023 edition "I can't think of a more emblematic place than the LOUVRE, an historic landmark of Paris where art collections, paintings, sculptures and others forms of art are assembled, to be home of Paris Blockchain Week 2023 to exhibit how Web3 contributes to innovation in technology, Art, NFTs, Gaming and Metaverse."

The Paris Blockchain Week March 2023 edition is set to welcome 10,000+ attendees, 400+ speakers, 300+ sponsors, 60% C-level+ executives, 400+ media and journalists.

