The 13th edition of the Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida will be held from 18th to 23rd October 2022 Under the theme: The HORSe Factor of Territorial Development



Press release Rabat, Morocco, 13th October 2022 The 13th edition of the Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida will be held from 18th to 23rd October 2022 Under the theme : "The HORSe Factor of Territorial Development" It should be noted that for professionals, the Salon is an essential platform for meetings and exchanges between the various stakeholders in the equine sector

After two years of absence due to the pandemic of Covid-19, the Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida (https://www.SalonDuCheval.ma/) will be held this year from 18th to 23rd October 2022 under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI may God assist him. The theme chosen for this edition is "The Horse Factor of Territorial Development". The horse is thus celebrated, the current edition again, through its participation in the development dynamics of the regions in Morocco. In addition to its use in agriculture and sport, the horse is now a source of entertainment. The initiatives in this ?eld have become numerous and varied, with real local bene?ts. In addition to creating a powerful social link, the cultural and historical dimension of the horse contributes to a strong awareness of the preservation of heritage and the environment.

The Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida has become a major equestrian event for the enhancement and promotion of the equine industry in Morocco, but also a privileged event that can highlight our rich cultural equine heritage, and the attachment of Moroccans to this noble creature.

For this 2022 edition of the salon, the entertainment program will be very varied and will include several novelties, with fun, cultural, artistic, sporting and recreational equestrian activities. Thus, the competition of Tbourida will host the best Sorbas of the Kingdom who will compete to win the Grand Prix of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Tbourida. Note that this 13th edition will know the participation of 18 Sorbas, 6 more than the previous one. The current edition will also see the strong participation of various African countries and the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the Emirates Arab Horse Society aiming to exchange expertise in terms of Arab horses' competitions organization.

The salon will also host the Grand Prix of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Jumping as part of the ?nal stage of the Morocco Royal Tour. Other national and international competitions are scheduled, such as the Champions' Cup for Barb Horses, the International Arabian Horse Show 'A', the Moroccan Arab horse breeders' cup, the Champions' Cup for Arab-Barb Horses, the Equiplay etc. In addition to these high-level competitions and exhibitions, there will be recreational, artistic and sporting equestrian activities, as well as a complete program centered on the promotion of jobs and know-how related to the horse world. An art competition for young talents to reward the best drawings and paintings on the theme of the "Horse" will be organized. The Salon will also know the awarding of prizes of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayd Photography Award which is open to international photographers and organized in partnership with the Union of Arab Photographers on the theme of the "Horse" with a speci?c category dedicated to the Tbourida. All these events will bring together professionals and the public for great moments of sport and emotion. Educational workshops will also be o?ered to the young public in order to bring awareness to the new generations, while equestrian shows will be performed by some of the most famous foreign artists as well as by high level Moroccan troops. It should be noted that for professionals, the Salon is an essential platform for meetings and exchanges between the various stakeholders in the equine sector. Internationally, the Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida has acquired an indisputable reputation. It is one of the most famous horse shows in the world. The richness of its program as well as the opportunities of professional meetings that it allows will make it, the current edition again, an important and unavoidable meeting in the international equestrian calendar. Download image (1): https://bit.ly/3g9v94T Download image (2): https://bit.ly/3ex9uDk Download image (3): https://bit.ly/3rSHcWX

Press Contact: PR Media - Sami Saber: sami.saber@dprgroup.ma / +212 661 399 976

