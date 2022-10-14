SPAN Enterprises: File Form 2290 By October 31st For Vehicles With A First Used Month Of September 2022

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / It is important for drivers of vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more to know that Form 2290 must be filed to the IRS annually for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. When putting a vehicle with a qualifying weight on the road for the first time, the month it was first put on the road is known as the vehicle's First Used Month. The deadline to file Form 2290 is the last day of the month following the First Used Month. For vehicles with a First Used Month of September, the deadline to file Form 2290 is October 31st.

October 31st is only a few weeks away so it is important to file Form 2290 for vehicles with a First Used Month of September as soon as possible. The market-leading Form 2290 e-filer , ExpressTruckTax, is here to make sure that filings go as smoothly as possible. Drivers simply have to enter their business information including their EIN (Employer Identification Number), their vehicle information including their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), credit vehicles they are claiming if any, and payment information.

ExpressTruckTax allows drivers to pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax directly through ExpressTruckTax alongside their filing fee using a credit or debit card. This makes it convenient for the driver to file their tax and pay it in one place. This is especially helpful in making sure that drivers will not be late when paying their taxes.

When asked about the approaching October 31st deadline, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, "ExpressTruckTax ensures that drivers have a fast and simple filing experience designed around the busy schedule of drivers. Our live support team is here to help answer any questions to make sure that your 2290 Form is submitted before the October 31st deadline."

The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.

ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file provider , has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720478/File-Form-2290-By-October-31st-For-Vehicles-With-A-First-Used-Month-Of-September-2022