DJ EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 14-Oct-2022 / 18:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

14 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) announces that Ruslan Ibragimov has been appointed to the Board of EVRAZ plc as an independent non-executive Director effective immediately. Mr. Ibragimov succeeds Aleksey Ivanov, who steps down from the Board of Directors as of 17 October 2022, but will continue to serve as CEO of the Company.

Mr. Ibragimov brings to the Board an expertise in corporate legal issues, M&A transactions and multiannual experience of practicing law. He previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Boards at commercial banks; Head of legal in the Audit and Consulting Firm; Vice President, Corporate Legal Issues and Government Relations in MTS PJSC, simultaneously pursuing academic interest as Legal Research Director at HSE University.

Mr. Ibragimov graduated from the Law Faculty of Moscow State University and holds PhD from Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

There are no matters to disclose in accordance with LR 9.6.13.

###

For further information:

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 194739 EQS News ID: 1464467 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2022 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)