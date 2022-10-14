Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - This report details the most recent portfolio holdings for Precious Metal Managed Funds and summarizes changes in portfolio holdings.

A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

https://mineralfunds/portfolio-holdings-update-september-2022

Gold & Precious Metal Funds included in this report:

Domicile Fund Name Fund Fees Holdings Report Funds Reporting Monthly USA Fidelity Select Gold Fund Summary Jul, 2022 USA Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA) Summary Aug, 2022 Luxembourg Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (Lux) Summary Aug, 2022 USA VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Summary Aug, 2022 USA VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Summary Aug, 2022 Funds Reporting Quarterly USA Sprott Gold Equity Fund Summary Jun, 2022 USA Rydex Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually Canada RBC Global Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Canada Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Canada TD Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Canada CIBC Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Canada NBI Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg BAKERSTEEL Precious Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg CPR Invest - Global Gold Mines Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg STABILITAS Pacific Gold+Metals Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg Stabilitas Gold+Resourcen Special Situations Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg DJE Gold & Ressourcen Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg iW Precious Metal Mining Equities Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg Landolt Investment (Lux) SICAV - Gold Summary Jun, 2022 Luxembourg Crossinvest Metals and Mining Equity Summary Jun, 2022 France Rothschild & Co. Thematic Gold Mines Summary Jun, 2022 France Crédit Mutuel CIC Global Gold Summary Mar, 2022 France Ixios Gold Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Bermuda Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Switzerland AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle Summary Jun, 2022 Switzerland Precious Capital Global Mining and Metals Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Switzerland Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Liechtenstein Craton Capital Precious Metal Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Liechtenstein Premium Gold and Metal Open Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Singapore DWS Noor Precious Metal Securities Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Finland Zenito Silver and Gold Fund Summary Jun, 2022 Sweden AuAg Precious Green Summary Jun, 2022 Germany Value Intelligence Gold Company Fonds Summary Jun, 2022

A portfolio holding ' attribution analysis ' is undertaken on the portfolios of gold funds that report asset allocations monthly, and on any fund with assets in excess of $1 Billion USD reporting during the period.

The analysis includes a list of companies which are new to a portfolio in the period 'New Company Holdings', and companies which have been eliminated from a portfolio during the period 'Companies Divested'. 'Increasing Shareholding' and 'Decreasing Shareholding' fields identify companies to which a fund is either increasing or, alternatively, decreasing exposure.

FUNDS REPORTING MONTHLY

Fidelity Select Gold Fund

31.Jul.2022 $1,325 M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested None None Largest Position: Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) 12.4%

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA) Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (Lux) 31.Aug.2022 $903 M USD 31.Aug.2022 $352 M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested New Company Holdings Companies Divested Moneta Gold Inc. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. Moneta Gold Inc. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. Largest Position: Largest Position: Endeavor Mining (TSX: EDV) 5.3% Endeavor Mining (TSX: EDV) 5.7% Increasing Shareholding Decreasing Shareholding Increasing Shareholding Decreasing Shareholding Orla Mining Ltd. Eastern Platinum Ltd. Integra Resources Corp. Gascoyne Resources Ltd. O3 Mining Inc. Gascoyne Resources Ltd. Matador Mining Ltd. Perseus Mining Ltd. Perseus Mining Ltd. Orla Mining Ltd.

VanEck International Investors Gold Fund VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund 31.Aug.2022 $611 M USD 31.Aug.2022 $39 M USD New Company Holdings Companies Divested New Company Holdings Companies Divested None None None None Largest Position: Largest Position: Franco-Nevada Crp. (TSX: FNV) 9.5% Franco-Nevada Crp. (TSX: FNV) 9.2% Increasing Shareholding Decreasing Shareholding Increasing Shareholding Decreasing Shareholding None BonTerra Resources Inc. None BonTerra Resources Inc. Nighthawk Gold Corp. Nighthawk Gold Corp. Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. Perpetua Resources Corp. Perpetua Resources Corp. Franco-Nevada Corporation Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Endeavour Mining PLC Barrick Gold Corporation Newmont Corporation Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B2Gold Corp. Kinross Gold Corporation Yamana Gold Inc. Northern Star Resources Ltd Alamos Gold Inc. SSR Mining Inc. Royal Gold Inc. Evolution Mining Ltd. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Eldorado Gold Corporation Equinox Gold Corp.

FUNDS REPORTING MONTHLY ATTRIBUTION ANALYSIS

AUM in all monthly reporting gold funds decreased through July and August respectively.

Fidelity Select Gold Fund

AUM for Fidelity Gold Fund decreased in July from $1,380 M USD to $1,325 M USD (-4.0%).

A significant decrease in value for the Fund's largest holding Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (-26.5% on the month) which began the month $61.17 USD and closed the month at $44.94 USD contributed to a relative decrease in the largest holding from 15.0% to 12.4%. The Fund did not take on any new names and did not complete full liquidation of any existing positions during the month.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund (USA)

AUM for Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (USA) decreased in August from $986 M USD to $903 M USD (-8.4%).

The Fund took up a new position in Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME). During the month Moneta Gold reported high-grade intercepts at the Tower Gold Project near Timmins, Ontario. Subsequent to month end Moneta reported a positive PEA and an updated NI 43-101 report for the Tower Gold Project in Ontario. The Fund increased positioning in junior producer Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) which closed on the acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE: GSV) on August 12th. The Fund also increased positioning in Osisko Group company O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII).

The Fund reduced holdings in: Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR), Gascoyne Resources Ltd. (ASX: GYC) and Perseus Mining Ltd. (TSX: PRU). On September 23rd, subsequent to month end, Eastern Platinum Ltd. announced a financing facility with Investec Bank Ltd.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (Lux) increased exposure to Integra Resources Corp. (CVE: ITR) which closed an oversubscribed financing on August 4th, 2022, and which continues to advance permitting for the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project. The Luxembourg based Fund also increased exposure to Australian listed Matador Mining Ltd. (ASX: MZZ) which is exploring for high-grade gold in the jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada.

VanEck International Investors Gold Fund

AUM for VanEck International Investors Gold Fund decreased in August from $687 M USD to $611 M USD (-11.1%).

The Fund did not add any new holdings and did not increase positioning in any holdings. The Fund continued to reduce holdings of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) and Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX: WM), and also began reducing its holdings of BonTerra Resources Inc. (CVE: BTR) and Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSX: PPTA).

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund

AUM for VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund decreased in August from $44 M USD to $39 M USD (-11.4%).

The Fund did not add any new positions or increase positioning in any gold company names. The Fund reduced positioning in 21 of 51 holdings. VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund mirrors VanEck International Investors Fund.

A complete list of Precious Metal Managed Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at:

https://mineralfunds.com/gold-funds/

Reported by: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst Supported By: Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA

