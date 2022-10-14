Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2022
ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Gives Shareholders Stronger Say in Company's Future

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC:ITMC) is pleased to announce that it is cancelling the existing voting block of shares that allowed control of the company to be held by one individual, thereby giving all shareholders a stronger voice in the future of the company.

"This is something that was long overdue and provides our shareholders with the opportunity to have more input into the company's growth," says CEO and President Michael Paul.

The company also announces that it is revising its agreement with Colorful Euphoria, Lda, the subsidiary based in Lisbon, Portugal, which is managing the company's growth in Europe and Africa. The revised agreement, expected to be completed by or before the end of this month, will provide more clarity to Colorful Euphoria's role.

"ITOCO is building an exciting future and these decisions will strengthen the company's position moving forward," Mr. Paul says.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada, Lisbon Portugal and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

ITOCO Energy
ITOCO Soil Rescue
ITOCO Carbon Capture
ITOCO Climate Change

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations department at: stephen@itoco.net.

CONTACT:

Michael Paul, C.E.T.
President & CEO
ITOCO INC
ir@itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720531/ITOCO-Gives-Shareholders-Stronger-Say-in-Companys-Future

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
