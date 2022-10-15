- First of two satellites to be placed at Eutelsat's flagship 13-degree East position

- Capex optimization with replacement of three existing satellites by two, and application of design-to-cost policy

- Bringing newest resources and enhanced services at Eutelsat EMEA'S leading TV neighbourhood

- First satellite based on the electrical propulsion Eurostar Neo platform fostering innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announced that EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by American space launch provider SpaceX using a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA at 01.22 pm Eastern time on October 15th (corresponding to 5.22 am UTC and 7.22 am CET on October 15th

The separation of the all-electric satellite occurred after a 35-minute flight and the spacecraft systems initialisation was successfully completed over a period of 3 hours.

EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F is one of two satellites built by manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space. EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F is based on the Eurostar Neo telecommunications satellite platform, developed under an ESA Partnership Project with Airbus designed to foster innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry.

Once into orbit and positioned, the satellite EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F will, with its twin EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G, reinforce and enhance the broadcast of more than a thousand television channels into homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. Moreover, the satellites will offer advanced features in terms of uplink signal protection and resilience.

The two satellites will be replacing three older satellites at Eutelsat's 13° East flagship neighbourhood position.

Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat Chief Technical Officer said: "Our congratulations to the Eutelsat, Airbus and SpaceX teams for successfully launching our EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite into geostationary orbit. This satellite brings the latest technology resources of the new Eurostar Neo platform at our leading 13-degree East position and confirms a long-term partnership between Airbus and Eutelsat".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

