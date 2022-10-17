Expanded capabilities support development and production of novel functional lipid excipients and nanoparticle formulation

Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), a leader in the design, development, and custom manufacturing of polyamino-acid based delivery systems for vaccines and therapeutics, today announced the company has changed its name to Curapath. As part of Curapath's transformation, the company has expanded existing capabilities in development and production of novel functional lipid and polymer excipients and nanoparticle formulations.

"PTS was established ten years ago and since that time, our capabilities and services have continuously expanded to address the evolving drug delivery challenges of our clients, including the world's leading vaccine and therapeutic manufacturers," said Robert Shaw, Chief Executive Officer. "Our new name, Curapath, reflects our broadened portfolio of services beyond polymers and represents our commitment to provide support throughout the journey of novel vaccines and therapeutics, from development to approval."

The expanded capabilities build upon the company's comprehensive portfolio of services which include development, formulation, analytical method development, GMP manufacturing, and fill and finish. Curapath is also adding manufacturing capacity to support late-stage and commercial-scale production of novel functional excipients and nanoparticles.

"Our vision is to enable biopharmaceutical innovators to overcome drug delivery and safety challenges, accelerate progress toward clinical milestones, and unlock the full value and potential of their advanced therapies and vaccines," said Vicent J. Nebot, PhD, Chief Technical Officer. "We do this by supporting customers in developing and manufacturing the most advanced polymer- and lipid-based delivery systems so that medicines and vaccines can safely target the right pathways and tissues to deliver the desired therapeutic effects. By expanding our capabilities in novel functional excipients and nanoparticle formulations, we stay at the forefront of innovative solutions for drug delivery and continue supporting the clinical development path of our clients."

Members of the Curapath technical team will be at the Lipid Nanoparticles Development Summit taking place in London from October 18th 20th. Dr. Nebot will be presenting on the development of shielding lipid novel excipients for LNP formulations at 11:00 AM local time, October 20th. His presentation will include insights on:

Stealth PEG alternative lipids with reduced immunogenicity

CMC development of novel functional excipients

Seamless LNP formulation development with alternative shielding lipids

About Curapath

Curapath is a leading GMP-grade manufacturer of polyamino-acid (PAA) and lipid-based nanoparticle encapsulation technology for advanced drug delivery applications including mRNA, DNA, cell therapies, gene therapies, biologics, vaccines, and small molecule therapies. The Curapath team of expert biochemists and polymeric material scientists are critical partners in the drug development and commercialization processes of some of the leading vaccine and therapeutics companies in the world. The company offers contract development and manufacturing services including preclinical development, analytical characterization, technology transfer, GMP manufacturing, and fill/finish services. Learn more at www.curapath.com and on LinkedIn.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

