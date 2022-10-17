BYD ATTO 3, C-segment SUV with European customers in mind

BYD TANG, 7-seater with variable all-wheel drive

BYD HAN, sleek and sporty sedan

New Blade Battery is revolutionizing safety, durability and performance in the EV industry

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division: "We have prepared our electric car entry into Europe with care and want to offer the best possible experience for customers."

BYD (Build Your Dreams) arrives in Europe with three complete new pure-electric passenger vehicles. From the eye-catching contemporary stand in hall 4 of the Parc des Expositions in the center of the City of Lights, BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, unveils its innovative and technologically-advanced electric car range to customers in Europe. This includes the BYD ATTO 3, a C-segment SUV, designed with the European customer in mind, the BYD TANG, a 7-seater with variable all-wheel drive and the sleek and sporty sedan BYD HAN.

BYD is founded in 1995 as a pioneer in battery technology, BYD's mission is to influence change through sustainable innovation by creating a complete, clean-energy ecosystem that reduces the world's reliance on fossil fuels. In Europe, BYD is dedicated to making mobility solutions emission-free. Over the past 27 years, BYD has focused on mastering advanced technologies spanning batteries, electric motors, electronic control systems and semiconductor chips.

BYD is a high-tech brand

BYD is not just another car manufacturer. Emerging from this considerable research and development is the ground-breaking Blade Battery which is revolutionizing safety, durability and performance in the EV industry. This works in close synergy with BYD's exceptional competency in electric powertrain technology for the ultimate in system efficiency and integrated vehicle intelligence. Combined, this integrated technology has been developed to deliver optimum performance and a better driving experience. Notably, BYD owns the vertical supply chain for seamless integration and manufacturing control, including the production of semiconductors.

Driving this innovation in technology, is a sincere commitment from BYD to provide safe and appealing solutions that reduce pollution from carbon emissions and address the issue of climate change, supporting the initiative to Cool the Earth by 1?. The green dream has long been a priority for BYD and is the vision for the future. For over two decades, BYD has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation. In 2008, BYD launched the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid at the Geneva Motor Show. BYD was also the first automotive OEM in the world to announce it would be ceasing production of ICE vehicles this year to focus on BEV and PHEV products. BYD is the first, and only company in the world, to provide full market new energy vehicle solutions.

Global leader in new energy vehicles

BYD is the global leader in new energy vehicles (NEVs), and the third largest auto brand in the world based on market capitalisation. BYD has ranked as number one for sales of new energy vehicles in China for 9 consecutive years.

Globally, BYD has committed to more than 2.6 million new energy passenger cars, reinforcing the brand's credentials as it enters new markets in Europe. The BYD footprint now covers six continents, more than 70 countries and over 400 cities saving the equivalent of more than 14 million tonnes in carbon emissions. BYD achieved listing on Fortune Global 500 in 2021.

The European market is not entirely new to BYD. BYD's European headquarters are based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands; its home since 1998 with branches in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, as well as a high-tech manufacturing facility for its thriving eBus business in Hungary. During this time, BYD has established numerous collaborations with European partners, and gained a thorough understanding of customer expectations in Europe.

BYD is a true explorer when it comes to cleaner energy and has major aspirations for the future. This joins seamlessly perfect with the mobility goals of its automotive partners in Europe: Louwman Group in the Netherlands. Hedin Mobility Group in Sweden and Germany, Nic. Christiansen Group in Denmark, RSA in Norway, Inchcape in Belgium and Luxembourg, Denzel in Austria and Shlomo Motors in Israel.

Living up to the expectations of the European customer

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, says: "BYD comes to Europe with a full range of new electric cars, that live up to the high expectations of our customers. We introduce vehicles that are reliable, practical and comfortable with premium equipment as a standard feature. We have high respect for the European auto industry and its ecosystem, including design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, aftersales network, and services. Our strategy is to work with established and respected local dealers who share our vision, to provide high levels of customer service. Therefore, BYD has prepared the European market entry with care. With our car design, our technology, our services and our dealer partners BYD will try to stand out from the crowd and offer the best possible experience to European consumers."

For specific prices and specifications per country please look at www.byd.com and contact BYD local dealers.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.

About BYD Europe

BYD Europe is headquartered in the Netherlands and is the first overseas branch of BYD Group, with a commitment to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

For more information, please visit www.byd.com.

