Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) Embarks on Largest Expansion Project in the Company's History

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the world leader in stable isotope chemistry and the separation of carbon-13 (13C), has embarked on the largest expansion in the company's history. This strategic undertaking, which has been aptly named North Star, will significantly increase 13C production by building a separate cryogenic distillation facility for carbon monoxide.

In 1990, CIL constructed the world's largest 13C isotope-separation plant, Cambridge Isotope Separations, LLC (CIS), located on 33 acres in Xenia, Ohio. Since then, the site has grown to 48 acres and there have been four expansions of 13C production. This investment, which began in 2020, is planned to be completed in 2024 and will dramatically increase CIL's existing capacity of 13C production.

"North Star is a culmination of 30 years of knowledge and learning how to design, build, and operate isotopic separate systems," states Mike Steiger, Vice President of Engineering and Project Execution at CIS. "Our experience allows us to continually make improvements in our design, execution of the project, and operation of our systems."

"With each build and expansion of 13C, CIL accumulates vast amounts of information and learnings," says CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Cliff Caldwell. "Although our earliest systems are fully operational and have been for decades, we continue to challenge what we know and can learn from each expansion to increase efficiency, reliability, and redundancy while reducing our environmental footprint. We are passionate about not just being the biggest but also the best."

13C is a critical starting material used in the production of new and existing research and diagnostic chemicals. North Star will ensure that CIL's committed, long-term customers will be guaranteed the additional 13C required for the current and increasing future demands for 13C-labeled compounds.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. Our CIL subsidiary, ABX in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

