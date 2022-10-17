Organizations have rapidly accelerated efforts to deliver a modern, mobile and digitally enabled workplace according to the latest Omdia Future of Work suite of reports. The results highlight that for many, this may mean revisiting their existing vendor relationships, as 73% of businesses report they are reconsidering their existing digital provider partnerships; moreover, this figure increases to 81% for organizations with 10,000 employees and above.

"Digital suppliers such as technology vendors, communications service providers and IT service providers are valuable partners for businesses to deliver critical digital imperatives," said Adam Holtby, Omdia Principal Analyst, Mobile Workspace and author of the Future of Work report. "Our analysis will help digital partners strategize and plan investments around how to best support businesses when transforming work and employee experiences."

The world of work continues to undergo significant change as businesses look to meet the evolving demands of a more hybrid and mobile-first workforce. Additional takeaways from the reports include:

Anywhere vs tethered workforce - Over the next two years, 48% of the total workforce will work in a mobile or hybrid fashion. Organizations will need to invest in infrastructure, technologies and digital capabilities that support a variety of work styles.

41% of businesses plan to increase their workplace transformation budgets by 5% or more in the coming year. When selecting a new digital partner, organizations will look for partners that have proven cyber security experience (37%), best of breed digital solutions (35%), a strong set of professional services (33%) and other outsourced services (30%).

Nearly 50% of enterprises believe employee productivity and collaboration have improved through remote and mobile working, while 25% believe it has worsened. Employee productivity, communication and collaboration and employee retention are all impacted by the overall experience an organization delivers, and businesses must make improving the experience a strategic imperative.

The Future of Work suite of reports gathers data and insights on the key workplace transformation priorities and challenges businesses are experiencing and is available via subscription here.

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group.

