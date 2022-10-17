American Wave Machines, Inc.: PerfectSwell Florida Project Update

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces land development and construction planning has begun in Florida on "PerfectSwell® Edgewater". The project was originally considered as part of a development in New Smyrna Beach. However, in order to accommodate a much larger building footprint, the project was moved 4 miles south to a location next to the I-95 corridor in the City of Edgewater, Florida. Surrounded by natural resources and wildlife corridors, PerfectSwell® Edgewater will unite exciting high performance surf technology with the serene natural environment of Edgewater.

The 15-acre PerfectSwell® Edgewater project is part of a 161-acre mixed-use highway commercial property being developed by Hawks Gate Development. PerfectSwell® Edgewater features a world-class PerfectSwell® Surf Pool with the same advancements and cutting-edge technology available at AWM's largest project to date, Boa Vista Village. It will also include surf-inspired food and beverage, surf shop, surf training facility, clubhouse, meeting rooms, and cabana and day lounge areas. Adjacent to PerfectSwell® Edgewater, the development will feature a 125 room PerfectSwell flagged hotel.

PerfectSwell® Edgewater will have the same cutting edge technology seen at Boa Vista Village in Sao Paulo, Brazil

"The eastern seaboard is home to one of the largest populations of surfers. Add to that a location right next to oneof the most heavily trafficked highways and you have a compelling proposition," said Mike Lopez, Project Developer. "Combined with the natural beauty of the surrounding area, PerfectSwell® Edgewater will create a distinct and local vibe. We're ready to start surfing."

"The City of Edgewater is thrilled that American Wave Machines is bringing the beach to our city. An economic driver, PerfectSwell® Edgewater will be an exceptional surfing destination providing meaningful social and economic value for the city," said Michael Thomas, Mayor of Edgewater. "We look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the project site is scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd. Please contact mike@americanwavemachines.com for more details.

Florida Native Sons Eric and Evan Geiselman putting PerfectSwell® through the paces

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® wave technology. AWM develops world class surf facility destinations with proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® are protected by over 50 patents worldwide. Since 2007, over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

About Hawks Gate Development

Hawks Gate Development, located in north central Florida 40 miles east of Orlando, is developing a mixed-use commercial project featuring hotels, convention center, sports entertainment venues, open-air retail village, and bar and restaurant along with a PerfectSwell® surf pool.

