TOKYO, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been selected by the New South Wales (NSW) Telco Authority to build the initial phase of a state-of-the-art 5G innovation lab as part of a new strategic partnership.The new 5G innovation lab will provide an environment where the NSW Telco Authority and public safety agencies can explore new technologies, prove interoperability, and push the boundaries of mobile technology in the context of Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) applications. The lab will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide an immersive 5G test bed experience in the cloud, enabling simple and fast application building, rapid deployment, scalability, resilience and lifecycle automation."NEC is honoured to be a strategic partner to the NSW Telco Authority to help build practical and effective PSMB use cases and prove the value of a cloud native 5G core network combined with an Open Radio Access Network (RAN). The potential of these technologies is infinite. As we move towards a more 5G-centric era, we look forward to leveraging this partnership to address Australia's digital divide and help drive cutting-edge 5G innovation," said Naohisa Matsuda, General Manager of NEC's 5G Strategy and Business."This first phase of the 5G Innovation lab helps the NSW Telco Authority to test the latest cloud native core technology alongside Open RAN, explore cloud deployment options (to align with the NSW government's 'public cloud first' policy), build PSMB use cases and provide emergency service organizations (ESOs) with the mobile broadband capacity to facilitate easier communication and better situational awareness," said Mr Matsuda.NEC will deliver a turnkey end-to-end solution to design, supply, install and commission NEC's award-winning cloud native, fully containerised, 5G core on public cloud, in conjunction with a local distributed User Plane Function (UPF).NEC will provide 5G Open RAN virtualised centralised and distributed (CU/DU) units, Open Radio Units (O-RUs) and CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment) to leverage applications for the NSW Telco Authority.NEC has a proven track record of providing innovative, highly reliable carrier grade solutions for telcos and mission-critical service providers in Australia and globally. NEC has been a long-term strategic partner to the NSW Telco Authority, providing wireless backhaul solutions for the NSW Public Safety Network (PSN) program via the ITS2573 NSW Government procurement panel.About NSW Telco AuthorityNSW Telco Authority is the connectivity leader for the NSW Government and manages the Public Safety Network to deliver mission-critical communication services for NSW. We work with emergency services, essential service providers and telecommunications carriers during disasters to protect communication assets used by frontline responders and communities.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.