As an epic NFT card idle game, NEO FANTASY combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, enabling players to enjoy the fun of NFT Hero collecting, training, upgrading and battling, while allowing them to win rich rewards. Its native token Eternal Rock Token (ERT) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on October 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NEO FANTASY

To encourage more players to participate in and enjoy the prosperity of Metaverse, NEXTYPE and its ecological partner GND STUDIO have jointly created NEO FANTASY, the world's first ACGN IDLE RPG game with on-chain player autonomy. It combines NFT and DeFi into the gameplay in-depth, creating an ACGN world full of surprises for users who like to explore the Metaverse by ACGN RPG games.

In NEO FANTASY, players array NFT Heroes to fight against the invasion of the Ancient Demons, complete the defense task, occupy Eternal Rock, and maintain the economic balance. In addition, each hero has a unique personality, battle position, skill, and story. Players can fully enjoy the fun of NFT Hero collecting and training through multi-line training strategies. Meanwhile, there are massive and creative dungeons in the game, allowing players to apply multi-strategies, play and stop anytime, and win rich rewards.

There are more than 100 kinds of Heroes in the game. Heroes can be trained, which is called Star Ascending. The higher the number of stars, the stronger the NFT attributes. There will be a follow-up Equipment & Artifact upgrade system to satisfy players' needs. In the same global server, players can upgrade their own Heroes to challenge players from all over the world. The higher the ranking, the higher the benefit.

The game provides cutting-edge GameFi 2.0 solutions to better reward and protect its communities. Players can continue to obtain revenue after occupying the Eternal Rock, but they can be seized by other players. In order to protect their revenue, everyone needs to work hard to improve the Heroes. They can collect core assets and trade them with players from all over the world. The more in-game utility token FTS (FANTASY) they accumulate, the more ERT they can get, and the more reward. In NEO FANTACY, players can keep earning through IDLE P2E easily without spending lots of time and occupying their hands.

As an experienced blockchain ecological infrastructure creator and one of the AAA game studios, NEXTYPE and GND STUDIO will develop more exciting GameFi 2.0 games and eventually contribute to the development of Metaverse.

About ERT Token

NEO FANTASY implements a multi-tokenomic system consisting of a primary governance token ERT (ETERNAL ROCK TOKEN) and an in-game utility token FTS (FANTASY). The in-game utility FTS can only be circulated in-game. However, players can accumulate FTS to acquire more ERT through the Exchange Hall. This will increase the number of interactive users of NEO FANTASY and increase the liquidity of ERT, thus forming a strong circular economy. As more features and game modes are launched in NEO FANTASY, the economy will prosper to further support the token.

Based on ERC-20, ERT has a total supply of 250 million (i.e. 250,000,000) tokens, of which 8% is provided for seed round sale, 6% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for public sale, 5% is allocated for liquidity and exchanges, 3% will be used for operation, 5% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to advisors, 12% is allocated to the team, 25% is allocated for game rewards, 20% is provided for staking farming, and the remaining 10% is allocated to strategy partners.

The ERT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on October 17, 2022, and investors who are interested in the NEO FANTASY investment can easily buy and sell ERT token on LBank Exchange right now.

