OTAQ Plc: Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Oct-2022 / 09:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Share Incentive Plan Purchase

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ, a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, received notification on 17 October 2022 from Cytec Solutions Corporate Trustees Limited (the "SIP Trustee") in relation to the purchase of 68,010 ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for the benefit of participants of the OTAQ Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"), including those Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") outlined below in accordance with the rules of the SIP.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which each participating employee will acquire Ordinary Shares at the prevailing market price per share using contributions deducted from pre-tax salary in each calendar month ("Partnership Shares"), with each participating employee being awarded one Ordinary Share for each Partnership Share ("Matching Shares").

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMR at a price of 5 pence per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares purchased by the SIP Trustee for the PDMR, are set out in the table below. 

Name     Title          Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Philip Newby Chief Executive Officer 3,000            3,000

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd            Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome         0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
       Name                      Philip Newby 
a) 
 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status                 Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
a) 
 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                               Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                               OTAQ plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                               213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares of 15 pence each 
       of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                               ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                              Purchase of Partnership and award of Matching Shares 
                               under the OTAQ SIP. 
 
 
 
                               Price(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                    Volume(s) 
c) 
 
                               5p & nil   3,000 & 3,000 
 
 
                               Price(s) 
       Aggregated information                   Aggregated volume (s) 
d) 
 
                                     6,000 
                              5p

e) Date of the transaction

17 October 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 195123 
EQS News ID:  1465807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
