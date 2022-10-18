EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 33. Interim Report

18.10.2022 / 10:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052:

33. Interim Report On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 10.10.2022 through 14.10.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows: United States Germany (XETRA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 10.10.2022 5.000 272,4161 15.000 280,5497 20.000 11.10.2022 5.000 272,0708 15.000 278,1367 20.000 12.10.2022 5.000 272,3339 15.000 280,5437 20.000 13.10.2022 5.000 277,2588 15.000 279,5037 20.000 14.10.2022 5.000 278,4186 15.000 289,5995 20.000 1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase. Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website ( https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback , short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4 ) Woking, United Kingdom, 18.10.2022 Linde plc

