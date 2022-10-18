Ficolo's three sustainable-powered data centers to strengthen the Verne Global brand

Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high intensity computing, has announced that Ficolo Oy, which operates three sustainable-powered data centers in Finland, will now operate under the Verne Global brand. Both companies are part of Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9) portfolio of critical digital infrastructure assets, and together will help meet growing customer demand for sustainable data center services across multiple locations.

Ficolo brings 23 MW of available data center capacity to the Verne Global platform, with the potential to expand to 90 MW across its three sites in Helsinki ('the Air'), Pori ('the Rock') and Tampere ('the Deck'). All three facilities are powered by 100 percent sustainable energy sources including from Ficolo's own solar power generation facility and distribute surplus heat to district heating networks. The company offers colocation and connectivity services, in addition to a range of hybrid cloud services, with customers comprising both domestic and international organisations.

"Ficolo's three campuses add significant capacity to the joint Verne Global data center platform; together and with D9's backing we are in a strong position to satisfy growing demand for sustainable and predictably priced data center services, including from the hyperscalers," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne Global. "In addition to being able to offer our customers the choice of four Nordic locations all built with sustainability at their core Ficolo's expertise in hybrid cloud-based infrastructure services enables us to provide organisations with even more flexibility over how their applications are managed and supported."

Verne Global's data center platform also includes a 100 percent renewable-powered campus in Iceland, which will reach 40 MW of constructed capacity in 2023, with potential to expand to 100 MW or more. In addition, it operates a strategic data center hub in the City of London which connects to all major network and cloud providers, making it an optimal location for low latency workloads.

"Working together under one brand will benefit Ficolo's many international and domestic customers as they can make use of the new platform's broader portfolio of services offered in Iceland and London. And of course, Verne Global customers can now tap into Ficolo's offering," said Seppo Ihalainen, CEO and co-founder of Ficolo.

The new expanded Verne Global team will focus on delivering industry-leading customer support. It is also rolling out consistent engineering design best practices to reduce the carbon footprint of customers and to optimise the performance of its operations across all five locations.

"We continue to drive convergence across the D9 portfolio investments and we will leverage the shared opportunities across our Nordic data center portfolio. Operating Ficolo under the Verne Global brand is one such step," said Thor Johnsen, Head of Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. "Offering a range of data center locations across the Nordics and in our low latency locations in metropolitan areas is driving a low-carbon, cost-optimised private cloud and performance computing solutions for our customers. Our holistic approach to the global digital infrastructure landscape is providing us unique opportunities for further investment and innovative end-to-end solutions for customers which are fully renewable and sustainable."

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers sustainable data center solutions that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's four Nordic data centers located in Iceland and Finland are all powered by predictably-priced, 100% renewable energy and are engineered for high intensity workloads, while its hyper-connected central London data center is the optimal location for latency and connectivity sensitive applications.

Verne Global's on-site experts provide unparalleled support to ensure optimised operations for customers from all industries.

