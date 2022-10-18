Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - VetaNova Inc (OTC Pink: VTNA) (VetaNova), a startup building and operating solar-powered vertical greenhouses, announced today that it would be attending the LD Micro Main Event on October 25th and 26th in Los Angeles.





Last year, VetaNova acquired 157 Acres in Avondale, Colorado. The Avondale property has an existing 105,000 sq ft computer-controlled vertical greenhouse facility. VetaNova expects to expand to 25 acres of Greenhouse "under glass" over the next 36 months.

VetaNova has agreed to deliver 100% of all US Grade 1 produce grown at Avondale to Mastronardi Produce for distribution under the "Sunset Grown" brand name.

Avondale's is an ideal solar site with 300+ "Sun Days" a year. VetaNova, through VetaNova Solar Partners, LLC (VSP), expects to construct a Microgrid consisting of two 10 MWac Solar Fields. Microgrids can connect and disconnect from the utility grid to operate in grid-connected or island mode.

The VSP Microgrid expects to provide Avondale with 90% of its electricity needs at the lowest cost possible, giving VetaNova an enduring economic advantage that reduces COGS and increases Cash Flow by 20% to 30% over utility-provided power.

Significant Tax Benefits may be generated from the development of the Solar Fields and "passed through" to investors.

