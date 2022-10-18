A Chinese-Swiss research group claims to have overcome two major challenges for the development of flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells - voltage losses and the deposition process for the cell's functional layers. They built a device with a high open-circuit voltage of 2.1 V.An international research group has developed a flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cell with a mitigated open-circuit voltage deficit and reduced voltage loss. "We've shown flexible tandem efficiency of around 24% on small area cells using the spin coating method as a proof-of-concept," researcher Fan Fu told pv ...

