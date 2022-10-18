The "Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HVAC rental equipment market is poised to grow by $1.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The report on the HVAC rental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations driving the HVAC equipment rental market.
The HVAC rental equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The HVAC rental equipment market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the use of energy-efficient solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of industry 4.0 and rising demand from end-user industries that use HVAC rental equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on HVAC rental equipment market covers the following areas:
- HVAC rental equipment market sizing
- HVAC rental equipment market forecast
- HVAC rental equipment market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aggreko Plc
- Air on Location Inc.
- Air Solutions LLC
- Andrews Sykes Group Plc
- Ashtead Group plc
- Big Ten Rentals Inc.
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- City Air Toronto
- Enercare Inc.
- Entech Sales and Service LLC
- GAL Power Systems
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- HVAC Rentals
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership
- TK Rentals Sdn Bhd
- Trane Technologies Plc
- United Rentals Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndd903
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005960/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900