The "Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVAC rental equipment market is poised to grow by $1.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The report on the HVAC rental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations driving the HVAC equipment rental market.

The HVAC rental equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The HVAC rental equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the use of energy-efficient solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of industry 4.0 and rising demand from end-user industries that use HVAC rental equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on HVAC rental equipment market covers the following areas:

HVAC rental equipment market sizing

HVAC rental equipment market forecast

HVAC rental equipment market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko Plc

Air on Location Inc.

Air Solutions LLC

Andrews Sykes Group Plc

Ashtead Group plc

Big Ten Rentals Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

City Air Toronto

Enercare Inc.

Entech Sales and Service LLC

GAL Power Systems

Herc Rentals Inc.

HVAC Rentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership

TK Rentals Sdn Bhd

Trane Technologies Plc

United Rentals Inc.

